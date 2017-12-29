On the Other Side

IMG_6979-2I’m a woman just like any other. My self-confidence is an ongoing ebb and flow. There are moments that I feel beautiful and proud, but there are many more moments that I can’t find a single thing about myself that I like.

Action and reaction, ebb and flow, trial and error, change – this is the rhythm of living. Out of our over-confidence, fear; out of our fear, clearer vision, fresh hope. And out of hope, progress.

Bruce Barton

However, this year I joined a group of photographers for a project, a challenge, that’s purpose was to get its participants in front of the lens  52 times. I wasn’t sure how I felt about taking a photo of myself once a week. At first, I felt a little vain. But the more I documented myself this year, by myself and with my family, I realized that having photos of myself is just as important as having photos of the other members of my family.  It’s important to me that my children know I was there too.

Another thing that happens when you take the time to photograph yourself is that you look at yourself differently. There are many things about myself that I don’t like, but I don’t see those things when I look at these photos. I see a mom, a wife, a sister, a daughter. I see strength. I see happiness.  My body has carried two beautiful babies, both inside and Earthside. It’s wiped tears, given hugs, held hands, and kissed lips. It’s not perfect, but it’s mine.

These are some of my favorite self-portraits from 2017. One of which was published in Dear Photographer Magazine and another was a semi-finalist in the Click VOICE competition and was published in Click Magazine. I can honestly say that I would’ve never made these photos without the encouragement and daily inspiration of the powerful women in my P52 Radness group. I cannot wait to see what 2018 has in store!

“When you recover or discover something that nourishes your soul and brings joy, care enough about yourself to make room for it in your life.”  Jean Shinoda Bolen

I am a wife and mama to two little miracles from Morgantown, West Virginia. I've had a passion for photography my entire life, but when I had my daughter three years ago, I felt a deep urge to capture her every move. Her tiny baby feet and hands were changing every day, and I wanted a way that I could hold on to those memories forever. Photography is a gift that I provide my family with. I want my children to have authentic documentation of their childhood. I, wholeheartedly, believe that photography is an heirloom. I am living my dream by getting to know other families and telling their story through a series of photographs. I love to learn about, and document, what you love about your family. Babies change fast. The beautiful chaos of life is something you'll want to remember the rest of your life. Helping other families provide an heirloom for their children is my life's mission.

